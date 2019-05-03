EN
    17:57, 03 May 2019 | GMT +6

    New Chairman of Jas Otan Youth Wing appointed

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Daulet Karibek has been appointed Chairman of Nur Otan Party's Jas Otan Youth Wing. First Deputy Chairman of Nur Otan Maulen Ashimbayev said it on Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "Young specialist Daulet Karibek who has been significantly contributing to the implementation of youth policy of Kazakhstan has been appointed as Chairman of Jas Otan Youth Wing," Ashimbayev posted on his Facebook account.

