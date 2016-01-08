EN
    19:57, 08 January 2016 | GMT +6

    New chairman of JSC Kazkontent named

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Askar Akhmetov has been named as new Chairman of the Board of JSC "Kazkontent" today, the company said in a statement.

    Chairman of the Communication, Informatization and Information Committee under the Ministry of Investment and Development Talgat Kazangap introduced the newly-appointed chairman to the staff of the company.
    Former chairman Aidos Kydyrma left the post due to transfer to another appointment on January 5.

    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Ministry of Investments and Development Government News
