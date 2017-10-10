New Chairman of KazAgroGarant management board named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kairat Makayev has been appointed as Chairman of the management board of JSC "KazAgroGarant" by the decision of the Board of Directors of the company.

According to the company's press service, Mr. Makayev was born in 1980. He started his professional career at a second-tier bank. In 2008, he joined JSC "National Managing Holding KazAgro".



He held various posts at JSC "KazAgroFinance" in 2009-2012.



Mr. Makayev started carving career at holding back in 2012 and became the director of the Corporate Governance Development Department in June 2017.