EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:58, 10 October 2017 | GMT +6

    New Chairman of KazAgroGarant management board named

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kairat Makayev has been appointed as Chairman of the management board of JSC "KazAgroGarant" by the decision of the Board of Directors of the company.

    According to the company's press service, Mr. Makayev was born in 1980. He started his professional career at a second-tier bank. In 2008, he joined JSC "National Managing Holding KazAgro".

    He held various posts at JSC "KazAgroFinance" in 2009-2012.

    Mr. Makayev started carving career at holding back in 2012 and became the director of the Corporate Governance Development Department in June 2017.

    Tags:
    Business, companies Appointments, dismissals KazAgro Holding Business
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!