New Chairman of Kazakh Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms named

Zhandos Shaimardanov has been appointed as the Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Shaimardanov who previously served as the head of the National Statistics Bureau of the Agency hails from East Kazakhstan region. Born in 1987, he is a graduate of the University of York.

He started his career as a chief expert at the Ministry of Economy and Budget Planning in 2009. Between 2010 and 2013 he worked as a manager at the Samruk-Kazyna National Wealth Fund. He returned to the Ministry of Economy and Budget Planning in 2013 as an adviser.

Starting from 2014 he headed the Strategic Planning and Analysis Department at the National Economy Ministry for two years.

Then, he was designated as the Managing Director of Baiterek National Managing Holding between 2016 and 2019.

He was the Chairman of the Management Board of JSC QazTech Ventures in 2019 and 2020. Afterwards, he had a two-year tenure at the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan.