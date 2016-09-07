New Chairman of Kazcosmos appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Erkin Shaimagambetov has been appointed Chairman of the Aerospace Committee of the Ministry of Investments and Development.

The 42-year-old new chief of Kazcosmos is a graduate of the Moscow Aviation Institute. Prior to his appointment, he worked as Deputy Chairman of the Aerospace Committee of the Ministry of Investments and Development.



E.Shaimagambetov was born on June 7, 1974 in Tasbuget settlement of Syrdarya district of Kyzylorda region.



In 1998 he graduated from the Moscow State Aviation Institute with a major in Space Aircrafts and Upper Stage Rockets.



He started his career in 1998 as a Seniour Expert of the Division for Control of Baikonur Space Site Operation in Baikonyr town. In November 1998, he was appointed as the Chief of this division.



In 2005, Shaimagambetov was named the Chief of the Department for Baikonur Space Launching Site Management of the Aerospace Committee of the Ministry of Education and Science.



In 2006, he was named Deputy Chairman of the Aerospace Committee of the Ministry of Education and Science.



From 2007-2014, he worked as Deputy Chairman of the National Space Agency of Kazakhstan.



Since October 2014, Shaimagambetov has worked as Deputy Chairman of the Aerospace Committee of the Ministry of Investments and Development.