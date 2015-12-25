New chairman of Kostanay regional court named

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - Presidential decree dated December 18, 2015 appointed Aslambek Mergaliyev chairman of Kostanay regional court.

According to the press service of the court, Aslambek Mergaliyev is 43 years old. He was born in Pavlodar region. He graduated from the Istanbul State University. Mr. Mergaliyev served as Pavlodar city court judge and chairman of the specialized administrative court of Ekibastuz, chairman of the court №2 of Pavlodar city and head of the appellate judicial board on criminal cases of North Kazakhstan regional court.