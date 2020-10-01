New Chairman of MFA Investments Committee named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Askar Shokybayev has been named the Chairman of the Investments Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Ministry.

Born in 1974, Shokybayev graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in the city of Almaty in 1996, where he studied oriental studies.

His career began in 1997 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. Over the years, he took up different posts in national companies such as Kazakhoil, Kazakhtelecom, Kaztransgas as well as the Foreign Policy Center of the Presidential Administration. He also served as a general consul of Kazakhstan in Istanbul in 2008-12 and in Dubai in 2012-14.

Prior to the recent appointment, he has served as the ambassador to Qatar.