New Chairman of MIA Emergencies Committee appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Minister of Emergencies of Kazakhstan Vladimir Bozhko introduced today new Chairman of the MIA Emergencies Committee Vladimir Bekker.

Earlier, Bekker served as Deputy Chairman of the same Committee.

Colonel of Civil Defense Vladimir Bekker was born November 18, 1965 in Urdzhar district of the Semipalatinsk region.

He is a graduate of Almaty Higher Technical College of the Kazakh MIA with major in “Fire Safety”. In 2005 he got a degree in Law from the East Kazakhstan Regional University.

Bekker has been serving in civil defense structures since 1986.

Source: Emergencies Committee Press Service