New Chairman of Ministry of Finance State Revenues Committee appointed

As per an order of the Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan, Zhandos Duissembiyev has been appointed the Chairman of the State Revenues Committee of the Ministry of Finance, Kazinform learned from the government’s press office.

Born in 1979, Zhandos Duissembiyev is a native of Almaty region. In 2000, he graduated from the Kazakh State Academy of Management with a diploma in Finance and Credit, and in 2015, he graduated from Almaty University majoring in Law.

Previously, he was the Chief of the Main Dispatch Division of the State Revenues Committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan.