    19:55, 19 April 2019 | GMT +6

    New Chairman of Motor Roads Committee of Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development appointed

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM By an order of the Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development, Sairanbek Barmakov has been appointed as Chairman of the Ministry's Motor Roads Committee.

    Sairanbek Barmakov was born in 1963 in the East Kazakhstan region.

    In different years he worked as Director of the East Kazakhstan regional department of Motor Roads Committee of the Ministry of Transport and Communications, Deputy Director General of JSC Schuchinsk Resort, Acting Deputy Chairman of the Motor Roads Committee of the Ministry of Investments and Development.

    In 2015-2019 he was Deputy Chairman of Motor Roads Committee of the Ministry of Investments and Development.

    From February 2019 till present he was Deputy Chairman of Motor Roads Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

