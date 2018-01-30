New Chairman of National Information Technologies JSC named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Asset Turyssov was named as Chairman of the Board of "National Information Technologies" JSC, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.

The decision on Turyssov's appointment was made on Monday, January 29. Mr. Turyssov previously served as Managing Director at Kazpost JSC.



Born in 1987 in Moscow, Turyssov is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University and Narxoz University.



Throughout his professional career, Mr. Turyssov worked at Kazakhtelecom JSC, the Ministry of Transport and Communications, and the Republican State Enterprise Public Service Center in Astana.



Since 2017 he has been serving as independent director of the State Corporation "Government for Citizens".