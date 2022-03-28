New Chairman of People’s Party of Kazakhstan elected

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yermukhamet Yertysbayev has been elected as the Chairman of the People’s Party of Kazakhstan at its extraordinary congress. Its former leader Majilis deputy Aikyn Konurov became the first deputy chairman of the party, Kazinform has learnt from its press service.

The extraordinary congress focused on the new goals and tasks the People’s Party of Kazakhstan is facing right now as well as the reports on its day-to-day activity.

In his remarks at the congress Aikyn Konurov noted that the country is going through a difficult transitional stage. In his words, the President's reforms are aimed at making the society more democratic and find balance between the branches of power. The political parties will play a significant role in that process, he stressed.

Konurov went on to add that the process of the party’s transformation will be ongoing and that it needs new people.