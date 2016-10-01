EN
    15:26, 01 October 2016 | GMT +6

    New Chairman of Republican Radio and Television Corporation «Kazakhstan» appointed

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kemelbek Oishybayev was appointed as new Chairman of the Board of JSC "Republican Radio and Television Corporation "Kazakhstan".

    Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev who introduced the new chairman to the staff said its ex-head Nurzhan Mukhamedzhanova will stay in the corporation and will coordinate issues of strategic development and branches of the company. Minister Abayev praised fruitful work of the corporation and wished the staff further success.

    Kemelbek Oishybayev, in turn, said that the staff will to their best to live up to the expectations.

    Mr. Oishybayev is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University, the Kazakh State Law University, the International Business Academy and the Geneva Business School. Prior to the appointment he held various posts. He was director of the Central Communications Service, first deputy General Director of KazMedia Center, and deputy editor-in-chief of Zaman Kazakhstan newspaper.

