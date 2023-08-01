EN
    19:38, 01 August 2023 | GMT +6

    New Chairman of State Inspection Committee of Agriculture Ministry’s Agro-Industrial Complex named

    Photo: t.me/KZgovernment
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Berik Manassov has been named the chairman of the State Inspection Committee of the Agro-Industrial Complex of the Agriculture Ministry of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

    Born in 1985 in Shymkent, Manassov graduated from the Kazakh Humanitarian Law University.

    Prior to his current appointment, he served as the head of the international cooperation and investment attraction department of the Agriculture Ministry of Kazakhstan.


