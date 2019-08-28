New Chairman of the MFA Investments Committee appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ruslan Issatayev has been appointed the Chairman of the Investments Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kazinform reports.

As the press service of the Ministry informed, born in 1986, Ruslan Issatayev is a graduate of the Durham University (Great Britain) with a major in Economics.

He began his career at the Ministry of Economy and Budget Planning of Kazakhstan.

In 2009-2012, he was Advisor to the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. Two years later he worked as a consultant at the External Affairs Center of the Presidential Administration.

Prior to the appointment, he was Deputy Chairman of the JSC NC Kazakh Invest (February 2018 – August 2019).