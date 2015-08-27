New chairman of Zhas Otan youth wing named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, during a meeting of the Central Council of "Zhas Otan" party, with participation of the First Deputy Chairman of "Nur Otan" party Askar Myrzahmetov, Shahmardan Baimanov has been appointed chairman of "Zhas Otan" Youth Wing, Kazinform refers to nurotan.kz.

Shahmardan Baimanov graduated from Kyzylorda State University named after Korkyt-Ata, National School of Public Policy of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Kazakhstan. He began his career in 2005 as an assistant to the rector for youth at Kyzylorda State University named after Korkyt-Ata. In 2007-2008 he worked as the executive director of the association "Center of Youth Initiatives" of Kyzylorda region. In 2008-2011 he served as the deputy executive director and CEO of the association of Legal Entities "Youth Congress of Kazakhstan". Mr. Baimanov served as the head of the Office for youth policy of Akmola region.