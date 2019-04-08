New Chairperson of the Board of AEO NIS appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM By a decision of the Board of Trustees of AEO Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools, Svetlana Ispussinova has been appointed the Chairperson of the Board of NIS.

Svetlana Ispussinova has been in the NIS system since 2009 as Director of HR Department, Executive Director and Deputy Chairman of the Board.



Svetlana Ispussinova graduated from the Guryev Pedagogical Institute in 1978. She began her career as a teacher of history and later as a school principal in Atyrau region.



In 1999-2002 she was a chief of Atyrau region's Education Department.



In 2003-2007 she was a chief of a division, Director of the Pre-School and Secondary Education Department at the Ministry of Education and Science.



In 2007-2008 she worked as Director of the IT Department at AEO NIS and Deputy Director of JSC Kazsatnet Operation Department.