New checkpoint to open on Kyrgyz-Uzbek border

A new, tenth checkpoint "Kensai-Uchkurgan" is being prepared for opening on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, Kabar reports citing the press service of the Customs Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

First Deputy Director of the State Customs Service of the Kyrgyz Republic Ulan Kimsanov and Deputy Chairman of the Customs Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ilham Mukhtarov met on this occasion.

The checkpoint "Kensai-Uchkurgan" will begin its work in the coming days. The opening of the new checkpoint will be an important stage in the development of cargo transportation in the Fergana Valley.

The Kensai border post on the Kyrgyz side is located in the village of Kyzyl-Tuu in the Jalal-Abad region, and Uchkurgan on the Uzbekistan side is in the Uchkurgan district of the Namangan region, in close proximity to the Osh-Bishkek highway.

The launch of the new checkpoint will speed up the supply of agricultural products and other goods both to neighboring countries and to foreign countries.

It was previously reported that Bishkek and Tashkent are planning to resume the work of three checkpoints. Currently, there are nine border crossings between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Uzbekistan.