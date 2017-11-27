New Chief of Almaty Healthcare Office named

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - New Chief of the Healthcare Office of Almaty city was introduced to the city administration on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from its press service.

Almaty mayor Bauyrzhan Baibek introduced newly appointed Chief of the Almaty Healthcare Office Serikbol Mussinov to the staff of the city administration.



Mr. Mussinov started his professional career as an intern at the Ayaguz Central Republican Hospital in 1980. Throughout his career he worked as the Head of the Healthcare Department in Semipalatinsk region, the pro-rector of the Public Health School of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Director of the Strategic Development Department and the Deputy General Director of the Biotechnology National Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Head of the Healthcare Department of Mangistau region.



He also held the post of the executive secretary of the Healthcare Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Deputy Minister of Healthcare and Social Development and served at many health-related organizations.