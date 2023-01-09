13:35, 09 January 2023 | GMT +6
New chief of Kazakh Senate staff appointed
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Maksim Spotkai is appointed as the chief of staff of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, the Chamber’s press service reports.
Born in 1991 he is a graduate of the Omsk State Technical University.
He is a member of the Presidential youth personnel reserve.
Prior to the appointment served as a state inspector at the Presidential Administration and a deputy head of the chief of staff of the Kazakh Senate.Photo: assembly.kz