    12:52, 02 July 2021 | GMT +6

    New Chief of Protocol of Kazakh President named

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to appoint Dmitry Mikhno as the Chief of Protocol of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Earlier it was reported that former Chief of Protocol of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Madi Atamkulov was named as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Serbia.


