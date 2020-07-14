New chief sanitary doctor of Atyrau rgn named

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Atyrau region has appointed Sadvakas Baigabulov as a new chief state sanitary doctor, Kazinform correspondent reports referring to the regional communications service.

Sadvakas Baigabulov previously held the position of chief medical officer in transport. Sadvakas Baybagulov was born in 1974. He graduated from the Karaganda State Medical Academy (1997), Central Kazakhstan Academy (2015) and the Karaganda State University named after Academician E.A. Buketov (2017).