EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:51, 14 July 2020 | GMT +6

    New chief sanitary doctor of Atyrau rgn named

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Atyrau region has appointed Sadvakas Baigabulov as a new chief state sanitary doctor, Kazinform correspondent reports referring to the regional communications service.

    Sadvakas Baigabulov previously held the position of chief medical officer in transport. Sadvakas Baybagulov was born in 1974. He graduated from the Karaganda State Medical Academy (1997), Central Kazakhstan Academy (2015) and the Karaganda State University named after Academician E.A. Buketov (2017).


    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Atyrau region Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!