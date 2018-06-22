New chief to head Kazakhstan's Food Corporation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nurlybek Malelov has been appointed as president of ProdCorporation (Food Corporation) National Company JSC, the company's press service said.

Malelov was born in 1971 in Turgay region. He is a graduate of the Karaganda state university.



Malelov has been working as chairman of the management board at KazAgro National Management Holding JSC.



The Food Contract Corporation National Company JSC is purposed to boost export potential of the country's agro-industrial complex output and participate in enhancing food security. Its only stockholder is KazAgro National Management Holding JSC.