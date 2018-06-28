New coach to head Kazakhstan's basketball team

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 28-year-old Renatas Kurilionokas of Lituania has replaced Mikhail Karpenko as a chief coach of Kazakhstan's basketball team. Earlier, Renatas Kurilionokas has acted as an assistant coach.

On June 29 and July 2 Kazakhstani team will play against Iraq and Iran within the third round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Asian Qualifiers.

Kazakhstan will face tomorrow in Qatar the outsider of the Group, the team of Iraq. Three days later the Kazakh team will meet the leader of the Group, team of Iran at 5.30 p.m Astana time.