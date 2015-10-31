ASTANA. KAZINFORM As reported earlier President Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed today the Code of Civil Procedure. For the first time the Head of State signed a document in the presence of mass media.

"Today I will sign the new Code of Civil Procedure of the Republic of Kazakhstan. As per the five institutional reforms and 100 Specific Steps Nation's Plan being implemented in Kazakhstan, we must adopt 59 new legislative acts. The Parliament has been working on this issue since autumn. All the reforms must enter into force on January 1, 2016," N. Nazarbayev said. According to him, 16 laws have already been signed. "This is the 17th law. For the first time we are doing it publicly, because this document is of paramount importance for every Kazakhstani citizen. The new Code of Civil Procedure is called to fundamentally improve the legal field of Kazakhstan," Nazarbayev stressed