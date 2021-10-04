EN
    13:16, 04 October 2021 | GMT +6

    New cold wave approaching Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for October 5-7, Kazinform reports.

    Anticyclone will strengthen its influence on the greater part of Kazakhstan over the next three days. It will cease precipitations and cause further drop in air temperature.

    It will rain and snow in the northern, eastern and south-eastern regions of Kazakhstan, and bring heavy precipitations to the mountainous districts on October 6. Fog, black ice and ground blizzard will grip the regions. Mercury will drop to 0-5 degrees Celsius in the nighttime in the west, to -5-10 degrees Celsius in the northwest, west and central part of the country, and -3-11 degrees in the east.


