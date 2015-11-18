New companies of Kazakhstan manufactured products for KZT 1 trln in 9 months of 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - New companies of Kazakhstan manufactured products totaling KZT 1 trln in the first nine months of 2015, Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev told at the enlarged sitting of the Government today.

"The majority of sectors that were a priority during the first five-year phase of the industrialization demonstrated growth in the crisis period. Nonferrous industry, construction materials, chemical industry and others demonstrate good results in terms of their growth. New companies that manufactured products totaling KZT 1 trln in the first nine months of 2015 played their part in this statistics. Their share in the processing industry is constantly increasing and now makes about 15%," A. Issekeshev specified.

According to him, if not for the new companies, the processing sector would see a downfall by 10%.