New coronavirus cases near 400, alarm all across S.Korea

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's daily new virus cases spiked to 397 on Sunday, and infections were reported in all major cities and provinces across the country, health authorities said, Yonhap reports.

Of the total COVID-19 cases, 387 were local infections, 297 of them in Seoul and the surrounding areas, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The country's total caseload has risen to 17,399.