New COVID-19 cases above 50,000 for 3rd day amid resurgence woes

SEOUL. KAZINFORM South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed above 50,000 for the third consecutive day Saturday amid concerns of a possible resurgence in the winter.

The country reported 54,328 new COVID-19 infections, including 58 from overseas, bringing the total to 26,145,764, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said, Yonhap reports.

The daily figure is higher than 40,903 from a week ago and marks the highest tally for a Saturday in 10 weeks.

The latest tally is up from 40,903 a week ago and 37,312 two weeks ago, according to the authorities.

The country added 46 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 29,617. The number of critically ill patients stood at 371, up from 345 a day earlier, the KDCA said.

Authorities said they have noticed some signs of a new COVID-19 wave.

The government has been working to better protect the medically vulnerable groups by expanding vaccination and medication programs, rather than reimposing universal antivirus steps.

The government has decided to bring in oral COVID-19 treatment pills ahead of schedule next month. Starting Monday, the government also expanded bivalent booster shots to all people aged over 18.

Indoor mask mandates and a seven-day mandatory quarantine for those infected with the virus remain in place.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said the number of daily infections could reach up to 200,000 cases in the winter due to the possible outbreaks of new COVID-19 variants.

Among the 54,328 local infections Saturday, Seoul reported 10,836 new cases and its surrounding Gyeonggi Province 15,283 cases, while the western port city of Incheon added 3,237 cases, according to KDCA data.

Photo: Yonhap