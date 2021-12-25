New COVID-19 cases below 6,000 for 1st time in 4 days; critical cases hit fresh high in S. Korea

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell below 6,000 for the first time in four days Saturday, apparently as a result of antivirus restrictions, but critical cases surged to another record high, Yonhap reports.

The country added 5,842 more COVID-19 cases, including 5,767 local infections, bringing the cumulative total to 602,051, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Saturday's tally is sharply down from 6,233 cases on Friday and 6,917 cases on Thursday.

The number of critically ill patients, however, came to a fresh high of 1,105, the KDCA said, breaking the previous record high of 1,084 tallied Friday.

The country added 105 more deaths from COVID-19, the second-highest daily death toll behind 109 on Thursday, raising the total to 5,176. The fatality rate stood at 0.86 percent.

The country also reported 81 new omicron variant cases, with 42 coming from overseas, bringing the total to 343, the authorities said.

South Korea has been urging people to get booster shots, especially senior citizens, to better protect themselves from COVID-19.

As of Saturday, 85.6 percent of the country's 52 million people had received their first shots of COVID-19 vaccines, and 82.4 percent had been fully vaccinated, while 29.4 percent had gotten booster shots, the KDCA said.

The country has been enforcing stricter virus restrictions across the country since last weekend, to stem the spread of the virus.

Under the new measures, which will remain in effect until Jan. 2, the maximum size of private gatherings is limited to four people nationwide, from the previous limit of six in the capital area and eight elsewhere.

A 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. curfew is applied to businesses as well, depending on their type of service.

The authorities are also focusing on securing hospital beds as the number of critically-ill virus patients continues to grow.

Of the locally transmitted cases confirmed Saturday, Seoul reported 2,091 cases and Gyeonggi Province that surrounds the capital logged 1,663 cases. Incheon, just west of Seoul, registered 398.

There were 75 cases from overseas, raising the total imported cases to 16,745.



