New COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Kazakhstan
The number of daily infections registered in Almay city climbed to 710. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 579 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty region added the third highest number of cases – 325.
Karaganda region logged 160 new cases of the coronavirus infection. 137 fresh COVID-19 cases were detected in Atyrau region. West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions reported 125 and 117 COVID-19 cases, respectively.
98 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Akmola region, 81 – in Shymkent city, 55 – in East Kazakhstan region, 43 – in Mangistau region, 39 – in Zhambyl region, 33 – in Kostanay region, 28 – in Pavlodar region, 22 – in Kyzylorda region, 19 – in Turkestan region, and 16 – in North Kazakhstan region.
In total, Kazakhstan has recorded 261,503 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.