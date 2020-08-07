15:18, 07 August 2020 | GMT +6
New COVID-19 cases decline reported in Aktobe rgn
AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Aktobe region has seen the decline in new COVID-19 cases as over 600 patients are receiving hospital treatment, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The region reports the epidemic station as stabilized amid the slowing number of new COVID-19 cases. Out of 644 COVID-19 patients said to receive hospital treatment, 111 are staying in district hospitals.
The number of COVID-19 cases among children has also declined, with only 10 children being treatment at hospitals.
The region’s laboratories conduct 180 daily tests by PCR; there is also a sufficient amount of pharmaceuticals and reagents to meet the demand in the region.
Routine medical treatment is said to be gradually resumed.