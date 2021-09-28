New COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan exceed 1,700 in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 1,719 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city registered 413 new cases of the coronavirus infection. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 183 new COVID-19 cases. Karaganda region added 175 fresh daily infections.

Almaty and Pavlodar regions logged 160 and 155 new COVID-19 cases, accordingly.

119 people tested positive for COVID-19 in East Kazakhstan region, 102 – in Kostanay region, 76 – in North Kazakhstan region, 72 – in Akmola region, 56 – in Zhambyl region, 49 – in Shymkent city, 44 – in Aktobe region, 36 – in Atyrau region, 30 – in Turkestan region, 29 - West Kazakhstan region, 18 – in Kyzylorda region, and 2 – in Mangistau region.

In total, 880,709 cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded across Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.