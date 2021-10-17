New COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan exceed 1,800 in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 1,805 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city registered 320 new cases of the coronavirus infection. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 256 new COVID-19 cases. Pavlodar region added 172 fresh daily infections.

Almaty, Karaganda and North Kazakhstan regions logged 153, 152 and 148 new COVID-19 cases, accordingly.

125 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Akmola region, 111 – in Kostanay region, 90 – in East Kazakhstan region, 56 – in Shymkent city, 55 – in West Kazakhstan region, 38 – in Atyrau region, 35 – in Kyzylorda region, 33 – in Aktobe region, 32 – in Turkestan region, 21 – in Zhambyl region, and 8 – in Mangistau region.

In total, 916,504 cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded across Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.