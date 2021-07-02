New COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan exceed 2,500 in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 2,590 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, registered 764 new cases of the coronavirus infection. Ranked second is Karaganda region with 468 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty city added 353 fresh daily infections.

143 people tested positive for COVID-19 in West Kazakhstan region, 107– in Mangistau region, 103 – in Shymkent city, 103 – in Atyrau region, 88 – in Akmola region, 82 – in East Kazakhstan region, 63 – in Aktobe region, 59 – in Almaty region, 59 – in Pavlodar region, 52 – in Kostanay region, 49 – in Kyzylorda region, 38 – in Turkestan region, 32 – in Zhambyl region, and 27 – in North Kazakhstan region.

In total, 428,163 cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded across Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.