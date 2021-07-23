New COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan exceed 6,000 in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 6,119 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, registered 1,381 new cases of the coronavirus infection. Ranked second is Almaty city with 996 new COVID-19 cases. Karaganda region added 794 fresh daily infections.

Atyrau region and Shymkent city logged in 489 and 488 new COVID-19 cases, accordingly.

235 people tested positive for COVID-19 in West Kazakhstan region, 230 – in Aktobe region, 230 – in Almaty region, 205– in Mangistau region, 203 – in Pavlodar region, 189 – in Akmola region, 156 – in Kostanay region, 129 – in Kyzylorda region, 110 – in North Kazakhstan region, 105 – in Zhambyl region, 101 – in Turkestan region, and 78 – in East Kazakhstan region.

In total, 516,117 cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded across Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.