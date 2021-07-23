EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:02, 23 July 2021 | GMT +6

    New COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan exceed 6,000 in 24h

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 6,119 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, registered 1,381 new cases of the coronavirus infection. Ranked second is Almaty city with 996 new COVID-19 cases. Karaganda region added 794 fresh daily infections.

    Atyrau region and Shymkent city logged in 489 and 488 new COVID-19 cases, accordingly.

    235 people tested positive for COVID-19 in West Kazakhstan region, 230 – in Aktobe region, 230 – in Almaty region, 205– in Mangistau region, 203 – in Pavlodar region, 189 – in Akmola region, 156 – in Kostanay region, 129 – in Kyzylorda region, 110 – in North Kazakhstan region, 105 – in Zhambyl region, 101 – in Turkestan region, and 78 – in East Kazakhstan region.

    In total, 516,117 cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded across Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!