New COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan exceed 7,700 in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 7,747 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city registered 1,510 new cases of the coronavirus infection. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 1,384 new COVID-19 cases. Karaganda region added 1,127 fresh daily infections.

Shymkent city and Atyrau region logged 515 and 460 new COVID-19 cases, accordingly.

364 people tested positive for COVID-19 in in Aktobe region, 300 – in Almaty region, 297 – in Pavlodar region, 276 – in Akmola region, 264 – in Kostanay region, 244 – in East Kazakhstan region, 218 – in Mangistau region, 204 – in Kyzylorda region, 169 - West Kazakhstan region, 159 – in North Kazakhstan region, 135 – in Zhambyl region, and 121 – in Turkestan region.

In total, 664,524 cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded across Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.