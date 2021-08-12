New COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan exceed 7,700 in 24h
Almaty city registered 1,510 new cases of the coronavirus infection. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 1,384 new COVID-19 cases. Karaganda region added 1,127 fresh daily infections.
Shymkent city and Atyrau region logged 515 and 460 new COVID-19 cases, accordingly.
364 people tested positive for COVID-19 in in Aktobe region, 300 – in Almaty region, 297 – in Pavlodar region, 276 – in Akmola region, 264 – in Kostanay region, 244 – in East Kazakhstan region, 218 – in Mangistau region, 204 – in Kyzylorda region, 169 - West Kazakhstan region, 159 – in North Kazakhstan region, 135 – in Zhambyl region, and 121 – in Turkestan region.
In total, 664,524 cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded across Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.