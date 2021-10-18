New COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan slightly down in 24h
Almaty city again registered the highest daily number of new cases of the coronavirus infection - 318. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 238 new COVID-19 cases. Pavlodar region added 168 fresh daily infections.
Karaganda and North Kazakhstan regions logged 149 and 132 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.
122 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Akmola region, 114 – in Kostanay region, 107 – in Almaty region, 103 – in East Kazakhstan region, 42 – in Atyrau region, 37 – in West Kazakhstan region, 25 – in Aktobe region, 24 – in Turkestan region,22 – in Kyzylorda region, 21 – in Zhambyl region, 16 – in Shymkent city, and 4 – in Mangistau region.
Total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic now stands at 918,146.