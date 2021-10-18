New COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan slightly down in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 1,642 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, down 163 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city again registered the highest daily number of new cases of the coronavirus infection - 318. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 238 new COVID-19 cases. Pavlodar region added 168 fresh daily infections.

Karaganda and North Kazakhstan regions logged 149 and 132 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

122 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Akmola region, 114 – in Kostanay region, 107 – in Almaty region, 103 – in East Kazakhstan region, 42 – in Atyrau region, 37 – in West Kazakhstan region, 25 – in Aktobe region, 24 – in Turkestan region,22 – in Kyzylorda region, 21 – in Zhambyl region, 16 – in Shymkent city, and 4 – in Mangistau region.

Total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic now stands at 918,146.