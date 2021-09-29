New COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan slightly up in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 1,925 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, up 206 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city registered 426 new cases of the coronavirus infection. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 196 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty region added 181 fresh daily infections.

Karaganda and Pavlodar regions logged 174 and 144 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

125 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Shymkent city, 104 – in Kostanay region, 93 – in East Kazakhstan region, 90 – in Aktobe region, 77 – in North Kazakhstan region, 58 – in Zhambyl region, 55 – in Atyrau region, 54 – in West Kazakhstan region, 49 – in Akmola region, 47 – in Kyzylorda region, 37 – in Turkestan region, and 15 – in Mangistau region.

In total, 882,634 cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded across Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.