New COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan slightly up in 24h
Almaty city registered 426 new cases of the coronavirus infection. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 196 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty region added 181 fresh daily infections.
Karaganda and Pavlodar regions logged 174 and 144 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.
125 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Shymkent city, 104 – in Kostanay region, 93 – in East Kazakhstan region, 90 – in Aktobe region, 77 – in North Kazakhstan region, 58 – in Zhambyl region, 55 – in Atyrau region, 54 – in West Kazakhstan region, 49 – in Akmola region, 47 – in Kyzylorda region, 37 – in Turkestan region, and 15 – in Mangistau region.
In total, 882,634 cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded across Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.