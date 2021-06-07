New COVID-19 cases on the rise in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Number of fresh COVID-19 cases continues to grow in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the past 24 hours, 49 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the region. Of these, 28 fresh cases have been confirmed in the city of Atyrau. Eight fresh daily infections have been added at the Tengiz oilfield.

Zhylyoisk, Indersk, and Isataisk districts reported three new COVID-19 cases each. Of 49, 31 people with COVID-19 had no symptoms of the virus. 115 people were released from the coronavirus treatment in the region recently.

576 people are treated for COVID-19 at home and 406 receive treatment at the regional healthcare facilities.

It bears to remind that Atyrau region is in the ‘yellow’ zone in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.