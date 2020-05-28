New COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The total number of cases of the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan has exceeded 9,500, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The daily growth rate increased by 2.9% as 272 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported in the country, including 56 in Nur-Sultan city, 25 in Almaty city, 17 in Shymkent city, 22 in Aktobe region, 14 in Almaty region, 15 in Atyrau region, 21 in West Kazakhstan region, 49 in Karaganda region, 5 in Kostanay region, 1 in Mangistau region, 4 in Zhambyl region, 20 in Kyzylorda region, 1 in East Kazakhstan region, 17 in Turkestan region, 1 in Pavlodar region, 2 in Akmola region, and 2 in North Kazakhstan region.

The number of the coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has amounted to 9,576 cases, including 1,820 cases in Nur-Sultan city, 2,378 cases in Almaty city, 730 cases in Shymkent city, 149 cases in Akmola region, 304 cases in Aktobe region, 319 cases in Almaty region, 959 cases in Atyrau region, 74 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 362 cases in Zhambyl region, 493 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 754 cases in Karaganda region, 136 cases in Kostanay region, 324 cases in Kyzylorda region, 177 cases in Mangistau region, 192 cases in Pavlodar region, 51 cases in North Kazakhstan region, and 354 cases in Turkestan region.

4,768 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection and another 37 people have died in Kazakhstan.