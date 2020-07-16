New COVID-19 cases reported in Aktobe rgn

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Aktobe region has seen 53 new coronavirus cases, including 25 symptomatic and 28 asymptomatic ones, registered over the last 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the regional office of quality and security control of goods and services.

It is said that COVID-19 PCR tests of 13 women, 11 men and a 10-year-old child have returned positive.

14 patients have experienced SARS-related symptoms, eight underwent tests before being diagnosed with COVID-19, as well as three others have taken the tests for preventive purposes.

All the patients have been placed in the infectious hospital, where they are being treated according to the medical protocol. They are in a stable condition. Their contacts have already been identified and are under medical supervision. Necessary preventive and anti-epidemic measures are in place.

As of July 15, 2020 the region has 2,598 coronavirus cases reported, these include 1,258 symptomatic and 1,340 asymptomatic cases, with 1,117 successful recovery cases.