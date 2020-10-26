EN
    08:16, 26 October 2020 | GMT +6

    New COVID-19 cases slightly down in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 140 new cases of the coronavirus infection, down 12 from Sunday, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    East Kazakhstan region and Nur-Sultan city have reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases - 25 and 23, respectively.

    15 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Almaty city, 14 – in Akmola region, 4 – in Aktobe region, 8 – in Almaty region, 3 – in Atyrau region, 3 – in Zhambyl region, 5 – in West Kazakhstan region, 10 – in Karaganda region, 6 – in Kostanay region, 1 – in Mangistau region, 12 – in Pavlodar region, 9 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 2 – in Turkestan region.

    Nationwide, overall caseload since the onset of the pandemic stands at 110,542.


