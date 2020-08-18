New COVID-19 cases spotted in Kazakhstan over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 267 new COVID-19 cases, including 123 asymptomatic ones, have been reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The new COVID-19 cases as well as asymptomatic cases by city/region as follows: 35/1 in Nur-Sultan city, 39/19 in Almaty city, 2/1 in Shymkent city, 13/7 in Akmola region, 3/2 in Aktobe region, 5/4 in Almaty region, 14/13 in Atyrau region, 30/11 in East Kazakhstan region, 10/4 in Zhambyl region, 22/13 in West Kazakhstan region, 32/23 in Karaganda region, 16/7 in Kostanay region, 1/0 in Kyzylorda region, 7/6 in Mangistau region, 7/3 – in Pavlodar region, 24/4 in North Kazakhstan region, and 7/5 in Turkestan region, bringing the total COVID-19 caseload in the country to 103,300.