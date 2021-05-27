New COVID-19 cases under 700 again, cluster infections still hampering virus battle

SEOUL. KAZINFORM South Korea's new daily coronavirus cases fell back below 700 again Thursday, but the country is grappling with sporadic cluster infections amid the rising number of travelers enjoying warm weather.

The country reported 629 more COVID-19 cases, including 620 local infections, raising the total caseload to 138,311, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said, Yonhap reports.

Daily cases reached a two-week high of 707 the previous day, rising from 516 tallied Tuesday.

There were three additional virus deaths, raising the total to 1,943. The fatality rate came to 1.4 percent.

Daily caseloads have been stuck in a tight range since late March with no significant signs of a letup, going through some ups and downs between the 400s and 700s.

