New COVID-19 cases up in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 753 new cases of the coronavirus infection, up 61 from the previous day, Kazinform reports.

According to the updated statistics, Almaty remains on the first place in number of daily infections with 93 cases registered. Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions rank second and third with 90 cases and 73 cases, respectively.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and Kostanay region both added 68 fresh COVID-19 cases. 65 people tested positive for COVID-19 in West Kazakhstan region. 63 daily infections were detected in Akmola region.

59 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported in Karaganda region, 39 – in Almaty region, 39 – in North Kazakhstan region, 38 – in Atyrau region, 18 – in Zhambyl region, 14 – in Kyzylorda region, 9 – in Aktobe region, 6 – in Shymkent city, 6 – in Turkestan region, and 5 – in Mangistau region.

The total case tally since the start of the pandemic stands at 209,562 nationwide.