New COVID-19 recoveries exceed 2,200 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 2,243 people made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

Pavlodar region and Almaty city added the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries 636 and 565, respectively. The third highest number of people who beat the coronavirus infection – 263 – was reported in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

Aktobe, Almaty and Akmola regions logged in 164,152 and 118 COVID-19 recoveries, accordingly.

101 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kostanay region, 92 in Atyrau region, 68 in Karaganda region, 23 in East Kazakhstan region, 16 in Zhambyl region, 15 in Mangistau region, 12 in Kyzylorda region, 7 in West Kazakhstan region, 7 in North Kazakhstan, and 4 in Turkestan region.

COVID-19 recoveries in Kazakhstan have amounted to 1,256,284 since the onset of the pandemic.