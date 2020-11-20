New COVID-19 rules in place for N Kazakhstan rgn

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region’s Chief Medical Officer Arman Kushbasov has made changes to the order on tougher quarantine restrictions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the new changes, grocery shops are to operate from 8:00am to 10:00pm starting from November 23. Such changes have been made to avoid long queues. Food and goods delivery will be accessible up until 10:00pm.

Fitness clubs and gyms, which were previously allowed to run at 50% capacity, now have to operate at not more than 30% capacity, that is, fewer than 50 persons. They are to suspend their operation during weekends and holidays.

Companies with over 30 staff members are to switch at least 80% of their staff to a remote-working arrangement, while at companies with fewer than 30 staff at least 50% of the staff is expected to work from home.