New creative garden squares constructed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Suitcases Park and the Illusions Garden Square have been created in Astana, Kazinform cites Elorda Aqparat.

Expert of the Environmental Protection and Nature Management Department Yerassyl Sembayev told about the peculiarities of the new garden squares located in the Saryarka Neighborhood.

The creative recreation zones were unveiled next to 5 Birzhan Sal Street building at the intersection of Republic Avenue and Ykylas Dukenuly Street during the capital's 20th-anniversary celebrations.



"The garden squares are equipped with modern conveniences. There are light fixtures, athletic fields, and playgrounds. Owing to the architectural space structure, each garden square is of inimitable style," Yerassyl Sembayev clarified.

The garden square at the intersection of Republic Avenue and Ykylas Dukenuly Street is called the 'Illusions Square'. Here there is a skatepark, an Ames room (a distorted room that is used to create an optical illusion). In the square, there is also a sliding board and a playground.

The garden square next to 5 Birzhan Sal Street building was named the 'Suitcases Park' as it is located near the railway station and its small architectural forms are made in the shape of suitcases. There is also a children's railway made in accordance with the designers' concept. The builders laid down the rails for this purpose.



Azamat Zhanatayev, the Head of the Environmental Projects Advanced Planning Office said that there used to be shabby houses before.

"The projects are creative and peculiar. The construction began in May 2018. The garden squares are small: the Illusions Garden Square and the Suitcases Park with areas of 2,765 and 2,293 square meters, respectively. The cost of both projects reached KZT 130 million," Azamat Zhanatayev mentioned.

In addition, the construction of the Stones Garden Square near 27 Saryarka Avenue building will be completed in September 2018.



The area of the land plot is 2,304 sq. m, the landscaping will cost approximately cost KZT 55 million. Throughout the pedestrian area, there will be benches, litter boxes, and night-time illumination. The transit zone is divided into three small recreational areas.

On the north side of the site, there is a field with various sports equipment. In the middle area, there are large stones. On the south side of the site, is an area convenient for placing a small pavilion as a coffee shop or fast food station.



It is planned to cover the pedestrian footpaths with granite tiles of two colors.

The existing trees will be preserved there.