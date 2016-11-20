EN
    New crew arrives at International Space Station after successful docking

    None
    None
    KOROLYOV. KAZINFORM "Hatches have been opened, cosmonauts have crossed aboard the ISS," a spokesman for the Control Center told RIA Novosti.

    The Soyuz spacecraft carrying Russia’s Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy, NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson and European Space Agency’s Thomas Pesquet docked to the ISS at 21:58GMT on Saturday.

    The trio was welcomed by Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergei Ryzhikov and Andrei Borisenko, and Shane Kimbrough of NASA who have been aboard the space station since October.

    Source: Sputniknews

